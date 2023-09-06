"Wasn't in the loop": South Africa captain Temba Bavuma unaware of Quinton de Kock's ODI retirement

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 6 : South Africa ODI captain Temba Bavuma has stated that he was not aware of wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock's decision to retire from the 50-over format until South Africa Cricket made the official announcement of it while unveiling their squad for ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

Before starting their World Cup 2023 campaign, South Africa will face Australia in a five-match ODI series.

South Africa's ace batter and wicket-keeper de Kock will step away from ODI cricket at the conclusion of the World Cup 2023.

"I wasn't in the loop, as per his thinking or decision. With Quinny, at times, you can expect anything," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bavuma as saying, ahead of South Africa's first ODI against Australia in Bloemfontein.

"It doesn't change how we see the guy. It's always been a pleasure playing with Quinton from our Under-15 days at school. He is an incredible player, talented; too much talent. He will be a big loss to South Africa at least in the ODI stuff," he added.

Having made his ODI debut in 2013, De Kock has represented South Africa in 140 matches so far, aggregating 5966 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 96.08. He has 17 hundreds and 29 fifties to his name with a high score of 178 that came against Australia at Centurion in 2016.

As a wicket-keeper, de Kock has affected 183 catches and 14 stumpings.

"He is one of the guys I lean on from a tactical point of view. Not having him within the space is going to be a bit of a challenge but it's something we will have to overcome," Bavuma said.

"This year is the freest I have ever seen him be in and around the team. He has been a lot bubblier, always cracking jokes and starting banter within the guys," said the SA ODI captain Bavuma.

The playing days of Bauvma and de Kock began when they were young students in Johannesburg and members of the Lions team. De Kock made his debuts in all three international formats before Buvuma and also served as South Africa's captain. De Kock also captained South Africa in eight ODIs, out of which they won four and lost three.

"It's become very dynamic and it's important for international teams to adapt through that ever-changing landscape and try and find ways to stay ahead of that trend," Bavuma said.

"Credit to CSA and the South African Cricketers' Association - they have taken note of that. There have been discussions around how we can position ourselves a lot better in terms of contracting players, making sure we still have access to our best players but also not compromising on players' financial earning ability outside our own shores. That's the way cricket is going. Gone are the days when we were inflexible and fighting against that change," he added.

South Africa will kick off their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor