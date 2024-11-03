New Delhi [India], November 3 : Following India's shocking series whitewash against New Zealand at home, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan expressed his shock over India's rare defeat, saying that he could not have "dreamt in the wildest of his nightmares" and called out the team for their "collective brain-fade" and "harakiri" while batting. He also emphasised the lost art of "ugly and dirty" Test cricket batting.

India's batting woes, particularly against spin, continued to worsen, as a six-wicket haul from Ajaz Patel and a fine spell from Glenn Phillips spun the Kiwis to history, beating India in the third Test at Wankhede Stadium by 25 runs and sealing a 3-0 series win, India's first-ever at home in a series of three Test matches or more.

Speaking toafter the loss, Wassan, "When we used to go to Australia and West Indies, it used to happen. But this is shocking. I would have never dreamt of this even in my wildest nightmares."

Wassan said that two series back, Team India had started looking too far and ahead, into the Border Gavaskar Trophy and had started becoming overconfident following a famous win in the second Kanpur Test against Bangladesh, achieved in just 1.5 days after almost nearly four days worth of action was washed away by rain. He also said that Kiwis adapted well to Indian conditions and after this big loss, India may just forget about completing a hat-trick of series wins in Australia.

"Because two series back we had started to talk about Australia. In cricket, when you start to crossing the bridge before reaching it, it bites you. This New Zealand team had just lost in Sri Lanka (by 2-0). This time they did not have Kane Williamson. But despite this, their spinners were better than us and their batters applied themselves to these alien conditions despite growing up playing on seamy, green wickets. India should learn from this. Complacency, overconfidence (the reason). When we won that Test against Bangladesh in 1.5 days, after that we faced some misconception," he said.

"This needs to be a collective responsibility of the leadership group and the team management, starting from the coach, captain and seniors. You cannot place the blame on youngsters and bowlers. If we still lose despite having Ashwin and Jadeja and their spinners outdo us, there needs to be some introspection. Beating Australia in Australia, forget about it. Australia is solid right now. But here you are in overconfidence," he added.

The 56-year-old said that maybe in a long run, the loss will motivate selectors to identify and even compensate the players who can play the "ugly and dirty" style of Test cricket, as currently, many players mix up the formats and go for a more aggressive style as they fear losing out on Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

"Maybe in the long run, this will help selecters in looking for specialist Test players. Currently, the ugly and dirty batting of Tests is missing. Players think if they play that way, like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane did, they will not get contracts and lose money. So they play more aggressively in order to get those contracts. They play like what is required from IPL teams. If BCCI is serious about Tests, they should identify the players and compensate them so that they do not get overexcited and straddle the formats because we will lose out on players," he said.

Wassan also expects that star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will come good and added that fingers just not be pointed at these two, who he feels have plenty to offer still and the team needs them.

"I expected Rohit and Virat to manage, because they are stars and special. But they could not do that, inning after inning. This is a collective brainfade, a hara-kiri. Players were coming and trying to hit out. Bazball was the flavour of the season, England won a lot of matches because of it. After India won against Bangladesh, they thought they could carry forward with it. Now you see, 3-0, this will hurt a lot for a long time," he said.

"Nobody cannot point a finger on them (Rohit and Virat for series loss). I think they know when their time is up. I expect a lot from Rohit and Virat. Once they realise they are not the same, they will automatically go. Some players drag themselves, but they are not such players. I am sure they have got a lot of cricket in them. I think Indian cricket still needs them. You just cannot have these youngsters only. I want them to bring their persona, their status and presence to the team and lead," he added.

Wassan also backed youngster Shubman Gill, but said that he should "eat the humble pie" whenever needed in Test cricket and play for survival, session by session.

"We need players who have that aggressive game, but they play for survival as well and try surviving session after session, try re-establishing that pride that has been dented (after this series loss). If you survive a session, you become a better Test player," he added.

In two matches of the series, Gill scored 144 runs across four innings at an average of 36.00, with best score of 90 in this Mumbai Test, which was his solitary fifty. At number three spot, Gill has batted well, scoring 926 runs in 14 Tests and 25 innings at an average of 42.09, with three centuries and three fifties. His best score is 119*. He will be the one on whom there will be a lot of eyes during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In order to tackle Australia well during the BGT starting from November 22 with first Test at Perth, he urged Team India to stop thinking about the ICC World Test Championship final after slipping to number two in the points table, feeling that the competition does not have that "aura" yet. He urged the team to focus on restoring the pride which has taken a "dent" after a series whitewash at home.

"We do not need to talk about WTC. We have reached the final twice and lost. The WTC final does not have that aura yet. The jury is still out on if WTC is important and if their pointing system, combinations, calculations are vague. The first step is to go to Australia, play the 1st Test and take it from there. The team's pride has been dented so badly, it is time to re-establish it. Whatever was done over these years, has been undone by these three matches. Teams used to rate you so highly and were in awe of you, but it is all over now. This (a whitewash loss) looked impossible. But it has happened, full marks to NZ," he said.

He also backed the veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin to play the BGT despite a poor NZ series (scoring just 51 runs and taking nine wickets in three matches), adding that the addition of Washington Sundar, another spin-bowling all-rounder has added cushion to the team. Sundar had a fine series after being added to the squad after the first Test, ending as leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps and scoring 89 runs in four innings at an average of 44.50.

He also said that heading into the BGT, India's seam bowling is a concern as they do not have a well-experienced player to partner Jasprit Bumrah. Wassan also backed Rohit and Virat to score well in the series.

"We need Ashwin there. He is a great player. Sundar has given us a batting cushion. He is also a great player. We have like-to-like replacements, which is good for us. But the issue is seam bowling, who will partner Bumrah and support him. (Yashasvi) Jaiswal is also great. But we are not gelling like we used to despite the fact we have got players. I am sure big players will come to the party. I have great expectations from Virat, that he will once again be the spine of the team despite these performances. I still feel that Rohit and Virat (to do well)," said Wassan.

"Rohit punches and deflates the bowling. It is not like he is getting out. If you survive a session and see off the new ball, it will deflate the bowling. When he does not play his shots, it perplexes them (bowlers) since he is expected to do it. This is how they should counter Australia, by playing against their nature," he said.

Speaking of the bowlers who should play BGT, Wassan said, "Bumrah should be well protected. Mohammed Siraj is a little off colour, but we have players. Our supporting seam attack is up and there. There have been injuries. I do not know if they are ready for Australia, I do not know. I hope we gel like we did last time. It would be important if we put enough runs on the board. You just cannot leave it all to bowlers. Nathan Lyon takes wickets anyhwhere. I expect Ashwin and Jadeja to do the job there."

Chasing a target of 147 runs, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja (5/55) and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin (3/62). A fighting half-century from Will Young (51 in 100 balls, with two fours and a six) was the NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146-run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (60 in 59 balls, with eight four and two sixes) helped India recover. Gill played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar (38* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel (5/103) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja (5/65) and Sundar (4/81) dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young (71 in 138 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (82 in 129 balls, with three fours and three sixes) pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped the Kiwis get to a respectable score.

Brief Scores: India: 263 and 121: (Rishabh Pant 64, Washington Sundar 12, Ajaz Patel 6/57) lost to NZ: 235 and 174: (Will Young 51, Glenn Phillips 26, Ravindra Jadeja 5/55).

