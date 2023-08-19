Watch: Bangladesh opener walks on fire as training for Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh's star opener, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, has embarked on an unconventional and captivating path to mental fortitude. A video, now widely circulating on social media, showcases Sheikh fearlessly walking on fire as part of his mind-training regimen in anticipation of the Asia Cup. The video was posted from the verified account of Saif Ahmed, whose 'X' bio reads 'Social Media Manager of @BanglaTigers_ae & @RangpurRiders'

The upcoming Asia Cup tournament will be held in a unique hybrid model, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka sharing the hosting duties. The excitement will kick off on August 30, as Pakistan takes on Nepal in the opening match in Multan. However, the real highlight of the tournament will be the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled for September 2.

Naim Sheikh working with a mind trainer ahead of Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/mkykegJ06p — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) August 18, 2023

On August 31, Bangladesh will begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Another thrilling match awaits on September 4, as India goes head-to-head with Nepal in the group stage. This year's edition will feature two groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super Four stage. During the Super Four stage, all teams will compete against each other once. The top two sides from this stage will then battle it out in the final showdown. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has already announced their 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, with the talented all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan leading the team as captain.