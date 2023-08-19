Watch: Bumrah strikes with his exceptional comeback spell, takes two wickets in one over 

Durbin [Ireland], August 19 : India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah returned to international cricket with a bang in the opening game of the three-match T20I series against Ireland here in Durbin on Friday.

Bumrah made a remarkable comeback after a long break of 11 months due to his back injury. He delivered a sensational first over of the match where he dismissed two batters with his lethal bowling.

Bumrah gave only 4 runs in his first over and dismissed two batters. The first ball of Bumrah went to a boundary but he quickly got back to his usual form, picking up a wicket of Andy Balbirnie in the next ball with his famous yorker delivery. Then he bowled a length ball for no run. Bumrah bowled the fourth ball a beautiful booming inswinging yorker at 135kph for no run. In the fifth ball, he cleaned up Lorcan Tucker with his length ball outside off. The last ball also went for no run.

Bumrah led from the front taking two wickets in the match by conceding only 24 runs.

India beat Ireland by two runs by the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-curtailed match in the opener of the three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Ireland was put to bowl first and made 139/7 in their 20 overs, supported by knocks from Barry McCarthy (51* in 33 balls, four boundaries and four sixes) and Curtis Campher (39 in 33 balls, with three fours and a six).

Besides Bumrah, T20I debutant Prasidh Krishna took 2/32 in four overs while spinner Ravi Bishnoi got 2/23 in his four overs. Arshdeep Singh also got a wicket.

Chasing a modest 140-run target India got off to a solid start with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring runs at a brisk pace. Jaiswal helped India put on 10 runs in the very first over.

After the end of the first six overs of the powerplay, the opening duo had put on 45 runs.Just after the powerplay, the visitors lost their opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 24 dismissed by medium pacer Craig Young.

In the very next ball, Craig Young dismissed Tilak Varma for a golden duck. With India on 47/2 in 6.5 overs rain interrupted the play and the players were forced to leave the field with the visitors being two runs ahead as per the Duckworth-Lewis method.

The rain did not stop and India were declared the winner by two runs and the Jasprit Bumrah-led side has now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

