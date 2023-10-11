Watch: Jasprit Bumrah imitates Marcus Rashford's celebration style after taking wicket

In a crucial 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah delivered a significant breakthrough for Team India. Bumrah's notable celebration after the dismissal imitated the renowned English footballer Marcus Rashford's signature style.

The breakthrough came in the 7th over when Ibrahim Zadran attempted a defensive shot, but the ball's slight movement led to an outside edge. Wicketkeeper KL Rahul made an easy catch, and in celebration, pointed to his head, reminiscent of Marcus Rashford's gesture.

Meanwhile, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma lost the toss for the 2nd consecutive time as Afghanistan elected to bat first. The hosts were relentless against Australia, bundling them out for 199. While India's top-order stuttered in the modest chase, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul took them home with a 165-run partnership.