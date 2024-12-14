Watch: Kane Williamson’s Shocking Dismissal After Kicking Ball Onto Stumps in NZ vs ENG 3rd Test

During the third Test match between New Zealand and England, an unusual event occurred when former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was dismissed in a rare manner. While batting well, Williamson tried to stop a delivery from Matthew Potts from hitting the stumps by using his foot. Unfortunately, he accidentally kicked the ball onto the stumps, leading to his dismissal.

This marked a rare instance where a batsman was out due to his own foot, with the ball hitting the stumps and giving Matthew Potts his third wicket. At the time, Williamson had scored 44 runs off 87 balls, including 9 fours, and was performing well before this strange incident interrupted his progress towards a half-century.

When it comes to the word “Unlucky” ; my mind always think of KANE WILLIAMSON .



😬💯 https://t.co/e9zeJxtP0Z — JJ (@JillaJayaram5) December 14, 2024

This situation underscores the unpredictable nature of cricket, where even the best players can face unexpected challenges.