Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s Hilarious Celebration After Finally Winning a Toss in AUS vs IND 3rd T20I (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India captain Suryakumar Yadav finally found luck on his side as he won the toss in the third T20 International against Australia at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday, November 2. The skipper threw his hands in the air and smiled widely as Australian captain Mitchell Marsh hugged and congratulated him on the long-awaited moment.

The prayers work for #TeamIndia! 🙏😄



The coin flips in Suryakumar Yadav's favour and India will field first! 🏏#AUSvIND 👉 3rd T20I | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/JJaBX22Idfpic.twitter.com/RvSRtXfVhz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 2, 2025

India’s recent run with the toss has been poor. Shubman Gill lost all three tosses in the ODI series earlier in the tour. Suryakumar also lost the toss in the first two T20Is. In fact, India had lost 18 consecutive tosses in 50-over matches since the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad.

After finally winning one, Suryakumar decided to field first, saying he expected better batting conditions in the second innings. India made three changes for the must-win game, bringing in Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Washington Sundar in place of Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav. Australia made one change, with Sean Abbott replacing Josh Hazlewood.

The hosts lead the series 1-0 after winning the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by four wickets.