Watch: Virat Kohli Guides Mohammed Siraj To Pick Fifth Wicket Against SA in 2nd Test

Team India dominated the opening innings against South Africa in Cape Town. Stand-in skipper Dean Elgar's decision to bat backfired as the Proteas were bundled out for a paltry 55 runs. Mohammed Siraj played a starring role, claiming 6 wickets for just 15 runs. Accompanied by Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Mukesh Kumar, who took 2 wickets each, India's fast bowlers showcased their skills at Newlands.

Siraj's relentless pressure on the South African batters left them struggling, with his fifth wicket coming in the 16th over. A well-executed delivery to Marco Jansen saw the ball slanting just outside off, tempting Jansen forward. The late curve induced an edge, leading to a routine catch for Rahul. Intriguingly, Virat Kohli in the slips was seen guiding Siraj on where to bowl to Jansen, emphasizing targeting the outside edge. The dismissal unfolded exactly as strategized by Kohli, highlighting not just India's bowling prowess but also the tactical acumen of the players.

This remarkable performance comes after India's disappointing showing in the first Test, where they faced an innings defeat. With scores of 245 and 141 in the first and second innings, respectively, India needed a strong comeback. The bowlers, led by Siraj, have certainly signaled a change in momentum, setting the stage for a competitive series.