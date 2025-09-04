Watching IPL Live Gets Costlier: How New GST Rules Affect Ticket Rates

Cricket fans will now have to spend more to watch Indian Premier League matches in stadiums. The government has increased the goods and services tax on IPL tickets from 28 percent to 40 percent. The move places IPL tickets in the highest tax bracket along with casinos, tobacco products and betting services. Regular cricket matches will continue to draw 18 percent GST. The higher rate is meant for premium sporting events such as the IPL.

The change is part of a wider reform aimed at high-end discretionary spending. It will significantly raise costs for fans. A Rs 500 ticket that earlier cost Rs 640 will now cost Rs 700. A Rs 1,000 ticket has gone up to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,280. A Rs 2,000 ticket will now cost Rs 2,800 instead of Rs 2,560.

In contrast, moviegoers have received some relief. Cinema tickets priced up to Rs 100 will now attract only 5 percent GST with input tax credit, down from the earlier 12 percent. Tickets priced above Rs 100 will continue to carry an 18 percent tax.

For IPL spectators, the hike adds to other expenses such as stadium charges and online booking fees. The new tax burden makes watching live matches a costlier affair for cricket lovers across the country.