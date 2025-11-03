”Watershed Moment In Women’s Cricket”: President Draupadi Murmu Hails India's Historic Women's World Cup Triumph

President Draupadi Murmu congratulated Team India on their historic victory at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final l after their 52-run victory over South Africa. . Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the President wrote: “ "My heartiest congratulations to each and every member of the Indian women cricket team on winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025! They have created history by winning it for the first time. They have been playing well and today they got the result befitting their talent and performance. This watershed moment will take women cricket to still higher performances. I admire the way the girls have done India proud."

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt's dismissal in the 42nd over, followed by Chloe Tryon's (9) wicket in the same over, effectively sealed the fate of the match. The Proteas were reduced to eight down with 78 runs needed off 48 balls, and despite Nadine de Klerk's late resistance, India bowled out South Africa for 246 in 45.3 overs to script history.Shafali Verma made a crucial impact with the ball in the summit clash, striking twice in quick succession to swing the momentum decisively in India's favour. She dismissed Sune Luus in her very first over and then removed the dangerous Marizanne Kapp, tightening India's grip before Sinalo Jafta fell as the fifth wicket.Earlier, India's breakthrough came via a moment of brilliance from Amanjot Kaur, whose sharp direct hit from mid-off ran out Tazmin Brits at the non-striker's end. Brits and Wolvaardt had put together a brisk fifty-run opening stand during the powerplay, giving South Africa a solid start. Debutant Sree Charani then trapped Anneke Bosch LBW in her first over. Despite early setbacks, Wolvaardt continued her fine form, notching her 39th ODI fifty and, along with Luus, steering South Africa past 100 to keep the chase alive.

However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to bring Shafali Verma into the attack proved inspired. The young all-rounder's twin strikes broke the back of South Africa's middle order and shifted the game squarely in India's favour.Earlier in the day, India posted 298/7 in 50 overs - the second-highest total in a Women's ODI World Cup final. A commanding 100-run opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma (87) provided the ideal launch pad. At 223 for 3, India looked set for a 320-plus score before South Africa clawed back in the death overs to restrict them to just under 300.