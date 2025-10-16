Watson outlines massive challenge for Rohit, Virat; backs Australia to end India's unbeaten run in ODIs in 2025

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Former stylish all-rounder Shane Watson expects the Australian crowd to shower love on India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the upcoming three ODIs, which could be their last trip down under. Watson was speaking on JioHotstar.

While Watson believes a warm reception awaits the batting bigwigs in Australia, he outlined the challenge that the duo could encounter while being just a one-format player. He predicted the end of India's flawless run in ODIs this year.

Virat and Rohit will return to the international circuit for the first time since lifting the Champions Trophy on March 7 in the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday. The adrenaline is running high as fans and former cricketers patiently wait to see how India's batting bigwigs fare on their return.

Rohit and Virat have redefined ODI cricket, setting new benchmarks with the most double centuries and the most centuries in the format, respectively. Watson expects a grand welcome from home fans for the celebrated duo, who have been "always respected" by the Australian public.

"This indeed could be Rohit and Virat's last trip Down Under, and I really believe the Australian cricket-loving public are going to show how much they absolutely adore them. There's no doubt Virat's been one of Australia's biggest foes over the years. He's always performed against the Aussies and knows how to give it back as well," Watson said on JioHotstar.

"But the Australian public genuinely appreciates how incredibly good he is. I'd be surprised if the fans don't show their love, support, and appreciation for how great both Virat and Rohit have been. Rohit is a leader and a performer. The Australian public has always respected the very best, and these two certainly are that," Watson added.

The star-studded duo retired from T20Is last year after the famous T20 World Cup title win in Barbados and bid adieu to Tests in May in a space of seven days. The ODIs remain the only format where fans can tune in to witness the veterans dazzle with their sublime strokeplay.

According to Watson, playing in one format could pose a challenge for Rohit and Virat, considering they have limited time to find their rhythm against the world's top-tier bowlers. Despite the imposing challenge, the 44-year-old expects them to find a way to overcome it.

"Rohit and Virat are currently among the top five ODI batters in the ICC rankings, but now that they're only playing one format, it'll be challenging for them to hit the ground running. It might take a little time to find the right preparation rhythm to face the best bowlers in the world. But these two are as good as one-day batters get. It won't take them long to find the right formula and get back to their best; their class and consistency are second to none," Watson said.

"For Virat and Rohit, it's going to be a challenge playing just one format of international cricket. Getting their skills sharp again to face the best bowlers will take some adjustment. But you can never rule out champions, and Virat and Rohit are exactly that. It may take a bit of time for them to find the right preparation, but once they do, they'll be ready to go when they take on Australia,"

In 2025, India is unbeaten in the ODIs under the watchful eyes of head coach Gautam Gambhir. Watson decoded the underlying factors behind India's flawless 8-0 record in 2025 and backed Australia to put a dent in it by playing at their very best.

"The Indian ODI team in 2025 have been unbeaten, and that comes down to two things: the incredible talent that keeps emerging from Indian cricket, and Gautam Gambhir's leadership. GG has allowed those players to be free, without worrying about making mistakes," he said.

"You can see the brand of cricket they're playing now; it's fearless and expressive, unlocking their full potential. There's no surprise they've been so dominant this year. Do I think Australia can break that unbeaten record? Yes, but they'll have to be at their very best because India is playing incredibly well. It's going to be a great series to watch." Watson concluded.

