WBBL 2023: Litchfield, Athapaththu star for Thunder as Sixers suffer back-to-back losses

Sydney, Oct 22 Phoebe Litchfield and Chamari Athapaththu's dominant performances took Sydney Thunder to their opening victory in the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 as they beat Sydney Sixers by 42 runs at North Sydney Stadium, on Sunday.

Batting first, Chamari Athapaththu and Tahila Wilson took the game by the scruff of its neck and went on to establish a 98-run opening stand to put immense pressure on the Sixers.

Athapaththu took 34 balls to reach her half-century where she plundered her career-best T20 score of 113 in 2019. She replaced an ill Marizanne Kapp, who had not recovered from an illness picked up before leaving South Africa.

The Southpaw Phoebe Litchfield took on the mantle from Chamari and blazed away to an unbeaten 54 runs off 28 balls to power her team to a total of 190/5 at the end of the 20 overs.

In Alysa Heally's absence, the onus was on the experienced Elyse Perry who kicked off with 31 off 16 deliveries with six fours and a six before falling to Heather Knight. Eventually, the Thunder bowlers were able to put the choke on with regular wickets to win the game by 42 runs.

Athapaththu was the star performer as she followed up her half-century with 3-20 from her 4 overs. While Heather Knight too chipped in with 3-27 from her 4 overs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor