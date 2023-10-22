WBBL: Grace Harris leaves spectators baffled, scores six with broken bat against Perth Scorchers

Sydney [Australia], October 22 : Australia all-rounder Grace Harris struck one of the most obscure six in the history of cricket as she cleared the boundary with a broken bat in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League on Sunday against Perth Scorchers.

Grace was in a league of her own as she scored a jaw-dropping knock of 136*(59) which is the record for an individual in WBBL history. She bested the previous best score of 114 held by both Ashleigh Gardner and Smriti Mandhana.

Despite creating history with a record-breaking knock, the moment that caught the eye of the spectators was hitting a maximum with a broken bat.

"I need a new bat... nah, stuff it. I'll hit it anyway," Grace said moments before clearing the boundary line.

Her sensational knock took the Brisbane Heat's score to 229/7. While chasing the target Perth Scorchers posted a score of 179/8 falling short of the target by 50 runs.

For Scorchers, Beth Mooney with her exceptional batting skills kept her team in the chase with a knock of 60 but it wasn't enough to take her team across the finishing line.

After the game, she reflected on the broken bat incident and said, "It was actually a bit loose at the beginning of the game and that's when they are at their best," Harris said on the broadcast about her broken bat as quoted from cricket.com.au.

"I just thought it will be fine, it will come through and then I heard it click in this one particular shot just before that six. Then I thought 'no it hasn't fully cracked', I think it's just loosened up even more I'll still hit it for six, I'm on anyway. So you've got to keep going and that's a great bat, so in the end it broke and it still went for six," Harris added.

