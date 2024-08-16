WBBL: Sydney Thunder sign Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu on three-season contract

Sydney [Australia], August 16 : The Women's Big Bash League (BBL) Sydney Thunder franchise secured the services of Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu's services for the next three seasons as a pre-draft signing.

Athapaththu featured for the Thunder as an undrafted signing last season. She starred for the Thunder during their fourth-place finish. Athapaththu racked up 552 runs at an average of 42.46. She even chipped in with the ball and scythed nine wickets in the campaign.

"Committing to Sydney Thunder for the next three seasons was an easy decision because I believe in the vision of this club, and I want to be part of its future success," Athapaththu said in a statement released by the franchise.

"There's so much to love about my Sydney Thunder family. My teammates are not just colleagues; they are friends who push each other to be better every day, [which] is important to me. Western Sydney is the heart and soul of Sydney Thunder, and representing such a diverse and vibrant community is a privilege to have. It's been an incredible journey so far, and I'm so excited for what's ahead," she added.

In the previous seasons of the WBBL, overseas signings were contracted on a one-year basis. But Thunder signed Athapaththu under the League's new multi-year contract provision.

Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland expressed his delight at the new signing and said, "Chamari is obviously an exceptional cricket player, but she is also an exceptional human being who is team first and fan first. We know other teams were interested in signing her, but we made every effort to ensure she came back. To see the way she embraced and engaged with our members and fans last summer was something pretty special and on the field, she had one of the WBBL's great seasons."

Sydney Thunder squad: Chamari Athapaththu, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor