WCL 2025 retains title as world's second most watched cricket league, soaring to 409M viewers with 20% growth despite no India-Pak clash

New Delhi [India], August 27 : The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 has firmly established itself as one of the most-watched cricket leagues worldwide, recording a staggering 409 million viewers globally, a 20% increase compared to the previous season.

While much anticipation surrounded a potential India-Pakistan showdown, the absence of the clash did not diminish the excitement. In fact, the conversations surrounding it fueled massive global attention, resulting in a significant increase in WCL's reach across broadcast and digital platforms, according to a press release from WCL.

Throughout July, WCL dominated online trends, with continuous buzz on Instagram, YouTube, and X, whether around the India-Pakistan situation or the phenomenal comeback of AB de Villiers.

The final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions became a global spectacle, ranking as one of the most-watched programs on Sony Max in the UK, while delivering historic ratings elsewhere. In Pakistan, the final drew a TRP of 6.1, surpassing the TRPs of several bilateral series. The AB Devillers heroics made India talk about the finals, and WCL trended on the major platforms across India.

Positioning itself as the "Legends World Cup", WCL has captured the hearts of fans thanks to its legendary player pool and its strong presence in the UK.

Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the tournament has become a true celebration of cricket's golden era. WCL is poised to expand even further, with promoters planning to add two new teams in the near future. Backed by record-breaking viewership and unparalleled legends' appeal, the World Championship of Legends has become the ultimate stage for cricket nostalgia and entertainment.

