"We always have to celebrate little wins": RCB's Green after beating SRH by 35 runs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 : After his side clinched a 35-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting allrounder Cameron Green said that they have to celebrate such little wins.

In the first inning of the match, Green played an unbeaten knock of 37 runs from 20 balls at a strike rate of 185. Though he did not hit any sixes, but smashed 5 fours, and the 24-year-old allrounder also grabbed two wickets in his two-over spell later.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Green applauded the RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis and the head coach for the team's success. He also showered praise on the opponents and said that they batted well while chasing.

"We always have to celebrate little wins and we feel pretty good now. Credit goes to captain and coach, SRH have been batting well - that was the main reason. I'm still early in my career, I'm still working it out, I like batting up the order and I'm working it out. It is always nice to win one and have to enjoy this," Green said.

Recapping the match, RCB won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Faf Du Plessis (25) and Virat Kohli got the team off to a blazing start in the powerplay. After a slowdown post-powerplay, Rajat Patidar (50) injected life into the RCB's innings. Virat was dismissed for 51 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and a six and failed to capitalise on his fine start during the powerplay. Despite some quick wickets, cameos from Cameron Green (37*) and Swapnil Singh (12*) took RCB to 206/7 in their 20 overs.

Jaydev Unadkat (3/30) and T Natrajan (2/39) were the top bowlers for SRH. Pat Cummins and Mayank Markande took a wicket each.

In the run-chase, SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Except for Abhishek Sharma (31), none of the previous heroes for SRH, be it Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen or Nitish Reddy made an impact. Skipper Cummins (31) and Shahbaz Ahmed (40) did put up a fight, but SRH was skittled out for 171 in their 20 overs.

Green (2/12) and Karn Sharma (2/29) were the top bowlers for RCB. Swapnil Singh also took two wickets for 40 runs. Will Jacks and Yash Dayal also got a wicket each.

RCB is at the bottom of the points table with two wins, seven losses and four points. SRH is at the third spot with five wins, three losses and 10 points.

