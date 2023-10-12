"We are all prepared for hosting India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad": GCA President Dhanraj Nathwani

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 12 : Ahead of the most anticipated match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) President Dhanraj Nathwani said that they are all prepared for hosting one of the most important tournament.

Dhanraj Nathwani said that all the preparations are in place for the high-voltage match as per the standards set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Nathwani also added that GCA is very proud to host the most important game of the ODI World Cup 2023 along with the opening and final match. He also thanked the BCCI for giving GCA the opportunity to host them.

"At Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) we are all prepared for hosting one of the most important matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to be played on October 14, 2023, between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the World's largest cricket stadium. All the preparations are in place for the match as per the standards set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). We at GCA are very proud to host such an important match along with the opening game and the final match of the World Cup and are thankful to the BCCI for the same," Dhanraj Nathwani said in a statement.

Before facing Pakistan in the tournament, India secured an eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in the ninth match of the extravagant tournament at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan skipper Shahidi played an 80-run knock from 88 balls with a strike rate of 90.91 to help Afghanistan reach a target of 273 runs.

Afghani bowling allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai also scored 62 runs from 69 balls with a strike rate of 89.86.

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the Men in Blue bowling after he scalped four wickets in his 10-over spell in the first inning.

In the run-chase inning, the top four of the Indian batting lineup helped the Men in Blue clinch their two consecutive wins in the ODI World Cup 2023.

India skipper Rohit Sharma played an impressive knock and scored 131 runs from 84 balls with a strike rate of 155.95. The 36-year-old opener smashed 16 fours and five sixes.

Ishan Kishan who partnered with Rohit scored 47 runs from 47 balls. He slammed five fours and two sixes.

Virat Kohli also had a stunning game at his home ground. The former Indian skipper scored 55 runs from 56 balls. Kohli played the match-winning four in the end to clinch a victory in the game.

The Men in Blue stand in second place on the ODI World Cup points table. The Kiwis hold the first place.

