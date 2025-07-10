London [UK], July 10 : Indian spinner Radha Yadav believes that India's growing confidence, following the historic T20I series triumph over England away from home, is a sign of things to come, according to the ICC website.

Radha collected a pair of wickets on the way to collecting the Player of the Match award when India clinched a T20I series over England for the first time with a comfortable victory over the hosts in Manchester on Wednesday.

The win saw India open up a 3-1 series advantage, which is unassailable, in the five-match series and proved a historic moment for Radha's side, as they had previously enjoyed little success against England in the shortest format of the game.

India defeated England in the first-ever T20I contest between the two sides in 2006, but hadn't won a T20I series against them until the victory at Old Trafford was achieved.

While Radha is still only 25 years old, she is a veteran of four ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaigns and believes the current Indian side is well on its way to achieving something special.

"The belief and the dedication this time is really different," Radha said after the victory in Manchester.

"This time this team, this atmosphere, it's magical, this is, and we are actually onto something, we want to create something big going forward as well, and this is the path we want to go down. There are still a lot of things we have to correct, we have that in our mind, but...this is a different team and we are going to dominate no matter what," she added.

England could only muster 126/7 with the bat against India at Old Trafford, with the side badly missing the experience of injured skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and former captain Heather Knight during the middle overs after they elected to bat first after winning the toss.

New England coach Charlotte Edwards wasn't too disappointed with the result and believes her team remains on target to perform well at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka later this year.

"As long as we are looking to get better, I am not going to panic. We are going to be calm. We are a team on a journey. We are a team in transition. It's not going to happen overnight. We are not going to get this team performing how we want them to suddenly. But hopefully we have got a bit of time, certainly in T20 cricket. Hopefully, you will see an improved team in ODI cricket, that's our immediate goal (at the 50-over World Cup) come October," Edwards said.

The fifth and final T20I match of the series between the two sides will be held in Birmingham on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor