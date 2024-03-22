"We are gonna try... to win all games": SRH all-rounder Marco Jansen

New Delhi [India], March 22 : South Africa's all-rounder, Marco Jansen linked up with the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad and stated the team's intention of winning all games ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

SRH took to X to announce the arrival of the 23-year-old all-rounder and captioned it, "Time to pull out your best Moonwalk, #OrangeArmy! Our MJ is here for his #FlameComing."

https://x.com/SunRisers/status/1771019516060786754?s=20

Ahead of SRH's IPL 2024 campaign opener, Jansen asserted that the team would do its best to win all the games of their campaign.

"On my way to meet players, it is always nice to meet new people and players and we are gonna try our utmost best to win all the games," Jansen said in a video posted by SRH.

Hyderabad will kick off their IPL 2024 voyage against the Kolkata-based franchise on Saturday at the iconic Eden Gardens.

SRH has strengthened their squad by signing some marquee talents like the Australian star duo of Travis Head and Pat Cummins and Sri Lanka's star spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, SRH parted ways with West Indies legendary batter Brain Lara and brought in former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori as the team's head coach for the forthcoming season. Recently, they replaced Aiden Markram and handed over the captaincy to Pat Cummins for the upcoming season.

Earlier, Cummins opened up about the prospect of having "exciting" young talents in their squad with a mix of experience.

"I think we've got a great mix. We've got a couple more experienced guys like Bhuvi. Obviously Aiden Markram was captain last year. But we've got some exciting young talent. I'm super excited to see guys like Abhishek, Umran Malik, these kind of guys I've only seen a little bit of but super excited, so I think fans should be pretty pumped for the season ahead," he said in a video posted by SRH on X.

