"We are in a pretty strong position": Australia's Scott Boland on 4th test

Melbourne [Australia], December 28 : Australia fast bowler Scott Boland believes his team is still well-placed for victory against India with two days left in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Despite a rain-affected day at the MCG on Saturday, where Australia managed to pick up only four Indian wickets, they still hold a lead of 116 runs and are in a strong position to open up a 2-1 series lead.

Australia's first task when play resumes on Sunday will be to claim India's final wicket. This may prove challenging, given Indian hero Nitish Kumar Reddy remains unbeaten on 105 after scoring his maiden Test century on the third day of this crucial ICC World Test Championship contest.

Quick runs will then be the focus for the hosts, setting the stage for a potentially thrilling final day at the MCG with significant ramifications for which team will reach next year's World Test Championship Final.

"We're leading by 115 (116) runs, so we are in a pretty strong position," Boland said after poor light and some rain saw an early stumps called on Saturday, as quoted by ICC.

"Obviously it could have been better, but I think that's how Test match cricket ebbs and flows," he added.

"Hopefully tomorrow morning we get that first wicket and then put on a really nice lead and see how the game plays after that," he noted.

Boland has been a standout for Australia in India's first innings, taking three wickets. Alongside skipper Pat Cummins (3/86) and spinner Nathan Lyon (2/88), Boland has been among the most effective bowlers for the home side.

Historically, Nathan Lyon has been Australia's primary weapon on the final day of a Test when quick wickets are needed. However, Boland, who has more experience playing at the MCG than anyone else in the Australian side, expects the Melbourne pitch to behave slightly differently.

"I'm not too sure if it's going to spin too much more," Boland noted as quoted by ICC.

"There's a decent amount of grass on there (the pitch), so I'm definitely hoping it spins a lot more," he added.

"Hopefully there'll be some variable bounce as Test match wickets get a bit more tired and that would be ideal for us as a bowling group," he said.

