"We are looking to knock them off": Spencer Johnson ahead of IPL 2024 clash against RR

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 10 : Gujarat Titans left-arm seamer Spencer Johnson is really confident that last year's finalist will emerge victorious in the upcoming fixture against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

GT will lock horns with table-toppers RR in the 24th encounter of the IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday

The speedster asserted that it would be difficult to defeat the Rajasthan-based franchise as they have won all of their four in the cash-rich league 2024 so far, however, GT will win the game.

"When you come to Rajasthan Royals' home, it is not easy as Royals have won four on 4; we are looking to knock them off," Johnson said in a pre-match press conference.

The fast bowler further stated that it is hard to win matches at other team's home ground.

"(We know) how hard it is to win away games, but a couple of points here, goes a long way giving confidence going into our next two home games [sic]," the 28-year-old player added

In Ahmedabad, the Gujarat-based franchise defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by six runs to start their IPL 2024 campaign. They lost by 63 runs to the defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their second match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In Ahmedabad, the Shubman Gill-led side overcame SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets after a strong comeback. However, in their last two games, they have suffered defeat. Titans lost against the Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs in Lucknow and the Punjab Kings by three wickets in Ahmedabad respectively.

GT squad for IPL 2024: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson.

