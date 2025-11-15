"We are only here for a short period....": Samson bids farewell to RR after trade to CSK

New Delhi [India], November 15 : Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson took to social media to pen a heartwarming note of gratitude to Rajasthan Royals (RR) following his trade to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

In one of the biggest trades in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Samson, the mainstay of Rajasthan Royals (RR) over the years, has been traded to five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with the inaugural champions getting the services of Men in Yellow legend Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in return.

Taking to Instagram, Samson wrote, "We are only here for a short period of time" Gave MY everything to this franchise, enjoyed some great cricket, made some lifetime relations, treated everyone in the franchise as my family..And when its time..I AM moving On..Shall always be grateful for everything @rajasthanroyals."

Samson will be representing CSK from the next edition of the competition at his existing price of Rs 18 crores, while Jadeja's league fee has been revised from Rs 18 crores to Rs 14 crores. Also, Curran has moved from CSK to RR at his existing price of Rs 2.4 crores, as per a statement from the league.

Samson had been the face of Rajasthan Royals for more than a decade, representing the franchise in 11 seasons. Having joined RR in 2013, he quickly became one of their key players and was retained ahead of the 2014 season, at just 19 years old.

After RR's two-year suspension (2016-17), Samson returned in 2018 and took over the captaincy in 2021. Under his leadership and with the guidance of team director Kumar Sangakkara, RR reached the IPL final in 2022, their first appearance since winning the inaugural edition in 2008.

Samson led the team in 67 matches, winning and losing 33 each. He had his best IPL season in 2024, scoring 531 runs at an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of 153.47, with five fifties. He was retained for Rs 18 crore ahead of the 2025 season, but a side injury midway through the campaign ruled him out of the second half of the tournament, as RR's form collapsed, leading to a series of close losses. The team finished ninth out of ten. In the 2025 season, Samson scored 285 runs in nine innings at an average of above 35 and a strike rate of above 140, with a fifty to his name.

During the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Samson also represented the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The star wicketkeeper is RR's top run-getter across the IPL and Champions League T20, with 4,219 runs in 155 matches and 150 innings at an average of 31.96, strike rate of above 140, with two centuries and 26 innings.

