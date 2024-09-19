We are trying how to put pressure back on India: Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 : After the end of day one of the first Test match, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud said that they are trying to put pressure back on India.

Mahmud is leading the Bangladesh bowling attack in the Chennai Test against India, he picked up four wickets and gave 58 runs at an economy rate of 3.20.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Mahmud said that it will be "good" for Bangladesh if they bundle out the Indian batting lineup before 400 runs.

"I think it will be good for us if we can get them all out before 400. The wicket is now much easier to bat on and conditions are batting friendly. We are trying how to put pressure back on India. Hopefully, we can do it," Mahmud said.

The Bangladesh pacer added that their bowling attack could have been more disciplined.

"We could have been a bit more disciplined in our bowling. We are trying to hit the right channels and put pressure on the opposition. The momentum is with India, but if we try, we can bowl them out for below 400," he added.

Talking about the second day, he added that Bangladesh can make a comeback if they can get an early breakthrough.

"If we can get early breakthroughs, we can make a comeback. The pitch is flat, but it's possible to keep the batters in check if you bowl well," he further added.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the Chennai Test, the first of the two-match series with India. India's top-order collapsed, and the team was struggling at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. But India were reduced to 144/6 and Ashwin and Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched an unbeaten 195-run partnership, ending the day at 339/6. Ashwin is unbeaten after scoring a century.

Hasan Mahmud (4/58) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6).

Bangladesh Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (Wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

