"We are very pleased with the squad": Akash Ambani on MI squad for IPL 2025 season

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 26 : Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani reflected on his side's squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and said that they are 'very pleased' with the team.

The IPL 2025 mega-auction was held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.

Speaking to JioCinema, Akash Ambani said that they had to lose a few former MI players and wished them luck for the upcoming season.

"I think we are very pleased with the squad that we have picked and very happy with all the players that we have. We lost a lot of ex Mumbai Indians players and want to wish them the best in their new franchises. You'll will always be part of our family," Akash Ambani was quoted by the MI Media Team.

The Mumbai-based franchise owner said that they focused a lot in the IPL 2025 mega-auction to get the right bowling combination.

"We had four of our top 7 in place already, just needed to fill a couple of slots with the right complimentary players. We focused a lot in this auction on getting our bowling combination right and I think we have achieved that at the end of two days of auction," he added.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DC0Zb7WzvcR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Earlier, the five-time IPL champions retainained their 'Fab Four' by shelling out a hefty amount. Along with Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, Bumrah was among the five players who were retained by the Mumbai-based franchise ahead of IPL 2025.

MI finished at the bottom in the last season, where they could only manage 4 wins and 10 losses under the captaincy of a returning star Hardik Pandya.

MI Squad for IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult (Rs. 12.50 crores), Naman Dhir (Rs. 5.25 crores), Robin Minz (Rs. 65 lakhs), Karn Sharma (Rs. 50 lakhs), Ryan Rickelton (Rs. 1 crores), Deepak Chahar (Rs. 9.25 crores), Allah Ghazanfar (Rs. 4.80 crores), Will Jacks (Rs. 5.25 crores), Ashwani Kumar (Rs. 30 lakhs), Mitchell Santner (Rs. 2 crores), Reece Topley (Rs. 75 lakhs), Krishnan Shrijith (Rs. 30 lakhs), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs. 30 lakhs), Satyanarayana Raju (Rs. 30 lakhs), Bevon Jacobs (Rs. 30 lakhs), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs. 30 lakhs), Lizaad Williams (Rs. 75 lakhs), Vignesh Puthur (Rs. 30 lakhs).

