"We are working on building a stadium in Mohammed Shami's village": UP Deputy CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 : Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday confirmed that Yogi Adityanath's government is working on building a stadium in pacer Mohammed Shami's village in Amroha.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is working on building a stadium in Mohammed Shami's village. The selection of the land is in process. Shortly, a high-quality stadium will be built," Pathak told ANI.

An announcement in this regard was also made by Amroha District Magistrate Rajesh Tyagi on Friday.

"A proposal has been made to construct a mini-stadium and open gym in the village (Sahaspur Alinagar) of Mohammed Shami," DM Tyagi said.

Shami, who has been a standout player in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, showcased his lethal skills, contributing significantly to his team's journey to the final despite missing the first half of the league stage matches.

In six WC 2023 games, Shami has taken 23 wickets at an average of 9.13. His best figures are 7/57. He is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far.

In the semifinal against the Kiwis, he bagged seven wickets, dismissing Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

The Indian speedster will be in action in the ODI World Cup 2023 Final against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday.

