"We bowled in right areas": India speedster Mohammed Shami after starring with five-for in win over NZ

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 23 : After India clinched a four-wicket win against New Zealand in the 21st match of the ongoing ODI World Cup at the gorgeous Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, speedster Mohammed Shami, who starred for the hosts with a five-for and was adjudged the Player of the Match, said the bowlers hit the right areas and were duly rewarded.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Shami said it was very important for him to get a good start for the team.

"When you start, it's very important that you get a good start for your team. That's your role. Myself and the other bowlers chose the right areas to hit and fetched the desired rewards. We bowled in the right areas. We did well to restrict them to a gettable score and the result is in front of you," Shami said.

On the team now getting a break for two or three days, Shami said they will be focusing on recovery as it becomes important when a team has been on the road for a while playing continuous matches.

"See, first of all, recovery is very important. When you play continuous matches, recovery becomes very important. The media or the outside world may think that cricketers get separated from each other when they get about eight days to rest between games. But this is not true. We don't lose touch or get detached from each other as we remain firm on our common goal of wanting to be better and better. So, there are always some activities related to cricket that keep us together even during a break between games. Practice activities, some games, and football. You keep playing. So, it's important. There's no off day. There's never an off," Shami added.

On his five-wicket haul, Shami said when someone is turning out for the country in a World Cup, every wicket is important. He stated that he enjoyed all his wickets.

"I enjoyed all the wickets I took. When you play for the country, every wicket that you take is important. Every wicket that you add to your tally is useful. It's not like I liked one wicket or dismissal more than the other. I enjoy all my wickets," Shami added.

Stressing that he did not feel "guilty" or sad sitting outside as the team was winning, he said one can only deliver the goods only when presented with an opportunity.

"I was watching the action from the bench. I can only showcase my skills and come up with the performances expected of me when I get a game. However, it is difficult to stay motivated when you are not playing. But if your team is performing and there are positive vibes in the dressing room, I don't think there's any reason to feel guilty sitting outside, as you are also a part of the team, a part of the World Cup squad. I think everyone should enjoy each other's success," Shami added.

After winning the toss and putting New Zealand into bat, the Men in Blue got off to an ideal start, reducing the Kiwis to 19/2 inside the powerplay.

However, a 159-run stand thereafter between centurion Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra helped NZ make a strong comeback.

The hosts hit back with wickets in the latter half of the New Zealand innings, bowling the visitors out for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India while Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) finished strongly after being taken to the cleaners in the initial overs.

India's new-ball pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket apiece.

Chasing 274, India were off to a sensational start, with the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma (46 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubhman Gill (26 in 31 balls, with five fours) raising a 71-run stand for the first wicket.

India did lose Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27) and Suryakumar Yadav as the innings progressed, but Virat Kohli (95* in 104 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (39* in 44 balls, three fours and a six) guided the hosts to a four-wicket win with two overs to spare.

Lockie Ferguson (2/63) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ while Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner got a wicket apiece.

Shami was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his sensational five-wicket haul.

After the win over the Kiwis, who were topping the points table going into this game, the Men in Blue were seen leaving the HPCA stadium and boarding the team bus to loud cheers from fans.

Reacting to the victory, a fan told ANI, "We are happy that India won the fifth consecutive match, and that too against the table-toppers New Zealand. Though Virat Kohli missed a century, we are happy to have won the match."

"I am delighted with our victory today. It was a spectacular performance. I do hope we build on this win against New Zealand and go on to lift the World Cup this year," another fan said.

"It was an amazing victory. I am confident that we will win the World Cup this year," another fan said.

