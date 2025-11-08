Brisbane [Australia], November 8 : Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised his team's resilience and all-round performance in the T20I series win over Australia.

He credited the team's comeback from 0-1 down and highlighted the contributions of bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy.

He expressed satisfaction with the team's progress, citing their experience and confidence in T20 cricket.

The fifth and final T20I between India and Australia had been called off due to rain at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, with the match abondoned. India clinched the five-match series 2-1.

"Wanted the game to be completed at Canberra but that's not in our control. The way everyone chipped in and the way we came back from 0-1 down, credit to all the boys. Was a good series with bat, ball and in the field as well. Both fast bowlers and spinners know their job very well. Bumrah-Arshdeep is a lethal combination. And then Axar, Varun coming in doing what they do best. And Washi coming in handy in the last game. They've played a lot of T20 cricket now, they bring a lot to the table and are backing themselves. Good headache to have - lots of players have been doing really well," Suryakumar Yadav said after the match.

Suryakumar also believed playing against strong teams, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand will be a great buildup for the upcoming T20 World Cup next year.

"Playing three strong teams - Australia, SA and NZ - going to be a great buildup for the World Cup. I saw recently what happened with the women's team winning the World Cup in India, having an unbelievable support (from the crowd). When you're playing at home, of course there's a lot of pressure. But at the same time a lot of excitement and responsibility. When you're playing in your backyard, there will be a lot of support from everyone wherever we play in India. Going to be a good challenge, exciting tournament, but it's still far away. Two important series to go. Need to see a lot of things during that. I'm sure it will be an exciting World Cup ahead," he added.

Coming to the match, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl. India's opening pair, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, had a flying start, putting up a 50-run partnership in just 4.5 overs, before the game was halted due to lightning and rain, and eventually abandoned after a two-hour delay.

At the stoppage of play, the visitors were 52/0 in 4.5 overs with Shubman Gill (29*) and Abhishek Sharma (23*) unbeaten on the crease. After the first T20 was washed out due to rain, Australia won the second, and the Indian team won the next two.

