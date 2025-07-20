New Delhi [India], July 20 : West Indies veteran all-rounder Andre Russell believed the Caribbean had the talent to go all the way in the T20 World Cup 2026 and can beat any team in the world when they play some good cricket.

"We have a team in the Caribbean that can definitely, once we come out and play some good cricket on the day, we can beat any team in the world. Confidence is not the problem ... we just need to get it right more often," Andre Russell said as quoted from cricket.com.au.

He also said that if the West Indies play good cricket more often, they can definitely start making a change and move forward. He also felt that Caribbean players play a lot of cricket and gain experience from outside leagues, which they should also utilise in international cricket.

"Once we can have those days more often, then definitely we can start making a change and moving forward. These guys, they've been playing a lot of cricket and the experience they gain from the outside leagues, bring it back into international cricket."

Russell, who was included in the 16-member West Indies squad against Australia, is set to hang up his boots from international cricket during the T20I series, starting from 20 July. He had missed being a part of the squad against England late last year due to an injury.

The West Indies-Australia series begins at Sabina Park. The two teams then move to St Kitts for the final three T20Is where allrounder Matthew Forde will replace Russell in the squad.

Australia have confirmed their starting XI for the opening game in Jamaica, the first of the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Jake-Fraser McGurk, who was recalled to the side as a replacement for Spencer Johnson, will be playing the first match.

Australia XI for the first T20I: Mitch Marsh (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

