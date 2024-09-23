We can improve batting, bowling: Sri Lanka skipper after win over Kiwis in first Test

Galle [Sri Lanka], September 23 : Following their win over New Zealand in the first Test in Galle, Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva has said that they can still improve their batting and bowling.

Sri Lanka clinched a 63-run victory over New Zealand in the 1st Test match at the Galle International Stadium on Monday.

Speaking at the post match presentation, Dhananjaya hailed Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal and said that big partnership helped them to win the Test.

"We've the ability to win Tests and the boys are delivering now. Big partnerships always help win Tests in Galle (on the partnership between Karunaratne and Chandimal in the second innings), but we can improve in both our batting and bowling," Dhananjaya said after the end of the match.

The Sri Lanka skipper added that he bowled because Ramesh Mendis was not at his best.

"We were talking about our lower order batting, stats tell that we've the lowest average and that's something we can work on. I wasn't expecting to bowl, but Ramesh (Mendis) wasn't at his best and I think I have the ability to take wickets, something I can use for the sake of the team," he added.

Earlier on Monday, it was Prabath Jayasuriya who removed Rachin Ravindra, which helped the hosts make a comeback in the game.

Jayasuriya ended with an innings five-wicket haul after he went on to claim William O'Rourke for a six-ball duck to end the match. He ended the opening Test with figures of 9/204 and claimed Player of the Match honours.

The series opener started with Sri Lanka opting to bat after winning the toss. Kamindu Mendis starred for the hosts with his sensational knock of 114. His heroics with the bat propelled Sri Lanka to 305.

In reply, New Zealand managed to post 340 and take a 35-run lead over the hosts. Tom Latham led the charge with the bat with his valiant 70, and Kane Williamson provided the ideal backup with his 55 off 104 deliveries.

Dimuth Karunaratne (83) and Dinesh Chandimal (61) rose to the challenge and guided Sri Lanka to an innings in which they set a 275-run winning total for New Zealand. The Kiwis tried to chase it down but were bundled out for 211 runs. The hosts won by 63 runs.

