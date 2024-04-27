"We can still qualify to the playoffs": PBKS allrounder Shashank after sealing 8-wicket win over KKR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 27 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting allrounder Shashank Singh said his side can still qualify for the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens.

Notably, Punjab Kings is in the eighth place in the IPL 2024 standings with six points after winning just three of nine games while KKR with 10 points is at the number 2 position by registering five victories in eight matches.

Shashank played an unbeaten knock of 68 runs from 28 balls at a strike rate of 242.86. He smashed 2 fours and 8 sixes during his time on the crease.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Shashank said he watched the behaviour of the pitch at the Eden Gardens when he was in the dug-out on Friday. The 32-year-old added that he planned to hit other KKR bowlers and take singles and doubles against Sunil Narine.

"When I was in the dug-out, I was just watching the behaviour of the pitch, felt it was coming on nicely with good bounce. Just backed myself to hit the other bowlers, was happy to take the singles and doubles off Narine, we wanted to play him out," Shashank said.

He further added that Jonny Bairstow supported him from the other end which was a big positive while batting.

"A big positive when Jonny (Bairstow) supports you (from the other end), he has played 100 Test matches and to see him clap for you, you'll feel happy and vindicated. We still have 5 matches to go, we'll take it one match at a time and I believe that we can still qualify to the playoffs," he added.

Recapping the match, Punjab sent Kolkata to bat first after winning the toss. Following this, Sunil Narine (71) and Philip Salt (75) delighted the Eden Gardens crowd with an exhilarating batting display and obliterated Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers to power KKR to 261/6 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh led the PBKS bowling unit after he picked up two wickets.

During the run chase, Jonny Bairstow (108) and Shashank Singh (68) played an unbeaten knock to chase down the massive target and script history.

Narine was the only wicket-taker for the KKR.

