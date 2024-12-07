"We could have been more patient while batting": Titas Sadhu on losing ODI to Australia

Brisbane [Australia], December 7 : India's Titas Sadhu, who made her ODI debut against Australia in Brisbane, reflected on her team's performance in the first ODI where they were bundled out for 100. India lost the match.

"I think we could have been a little more patient while batting and again, while bowling. We could have focused more on the right areas but I believe we'll do better in the next match," Sadhu said in a pre-match press conference before the second ODI which is scheduled for on Sunday in Brisbane.

She emphasized the importance of not taking the match too seriously and using the experience as a learning opportunity.

"We have played a match and it did not go our way. It's fine. Take a step back, look at it, and evaluate what we could have done better. We have played some good cricket this year, and we'll take it from there," Sadhu said.

When asked about the team's discussions since the game, Sadhu highlighted the collective mindset.

"I think the major thing we have talked about is that one match doesn't make you a good team or a bad team. So, we'll just keep following the processes that we have followed till now and try to put on the best show we can," she said.

Sadhu also shared her excitement about making her ODI debut.

"It was amazing because it was a long wait for me from my T20 debut to the one-day debut, but it was an amazing feeling. Okay, the match did not go the way we wanted it to, but I'm sure that we'll bounce back strong," she noted.

Regarding the conditions in Brisbane, Sadhu acknowledged the challenges but expressed confidence in the team's ability to adapt.

"It is a little different than what we are used to playing at. But again, I think we'll be able to adjust better in the next game and take the most out of it. That's the hope, really. Again, it's all about performing for the team, and I'll try to do my best and give the most I can for the team so we can win," Sadhu said.

Despite scoring only two runs and going wicketless in her debut, bowling 4.2 overs and conceding 27 runs, Sadhu remains optimistic about the future. Australia chased the target of 101 in 16.2 overs, but Sadhu and her team are determined to bounce back stronger in the upcoming matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor