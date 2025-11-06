"We decided we wouldn't let the trophy leave our country": Harmanpreet Kaur after Women's CWC title win

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Indian Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, while interacting with President Droupadi Murmu, expressed her team's determination to win the ICC Women's World Cup.

Kaur stated that India had a strong self-belief and was committed to bringing the trophy home, saying, "We decided we wouldn't let the trophy leave the country.

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup was finally fulfilled after two heartbreaks in the 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

During interaction with President Droupadi Murmu, Harmanpreet Kaur said, "This tournament (ICC Women's World Cup) was very special for us. When we found out this tournament was being held in India, we decided we wouldn't let the trophy leave the country. We had the self-belief to win this tournament. We feel very happy to share this moment with you."

Murmu congratulated the members of the Indian Women's Cricket team and said that they have created history by winning the Cricket World Cup. Millions of Indians in every corner of the country and abroad are celebrating this victory at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Indian Women's team head coach Amol Muzumdar believed India's victory is not just for the team but for every Indian citizen.

"I believe this is a victory not just of the Indian Women's Cricket Team but every Indian," Amol Muzumdar said.

India's star performer in the Women's CWC, Jemimah Rodrigues, credited the BCCI for changes like pay parity and the Women's Premier League (WPL), and promised that the current team will carry forward the legacy and leave the sport in a better place for future generations.

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues says, "Today, we are seeing everyone is following women's cricket. We have seen many changes in women's cricket, thanks to the BCCI, with pay parity and the WPL coming up. Before us, there was a group of girls who did it without fame, money, support, or recognition. Today, because of the work they had done, purely out of passion for the game, Today, we are reaping the harvest of the seeds they had sown. This, Today, is as much theirs as it is ours. On behalf of the entire cricket team, Today, we make a promise to you that the legacy they started, we as the Indian Women's Cricket Team will carry that forth and leave this team in a better place for the generations to come."

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the triumphant Indian Women's Cricket Team at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5, following their historic maiden World Cup victory.

PM Modi congratulated the team on their victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament, following a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media. The players gifted a signed jersey with 'Namo 1' printed on it to PM Modi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Mithun Manhas, was also present.

India joined Australia, England, and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners, and, like the latter two, achieved this feat for the first time on home soil.

