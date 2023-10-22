We didn't quite capitalize in the last 10 overs: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 : New Zealand lost against India by four wickets at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, following the defeat the Kiwi skipper Tom Latham said that they didn't capitalize in the last 10 overs of the match.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Latham said that his side reasonably played well but they left a little out there.

Latham hailed Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell's solid partnership and said that they played a fantastic inning.

"We played reasonably well. We didn't quite capitalize in the last 10. We left a little out there. But credit to India. We weren't able to get the double breakthrough with the ball. Rachin and Mitchell had a fantastic partnership to set us up for the last 10. We have a perfect group. We want to be in those positions. Rachin with the bat, Daryl with the 100. The bowlers did well. He played a fantastic innings. He controlled the tempo for them for others to bat around him. Just try to be proactive and focus on the matchups a little. Another good innings from him. We have a few days off. We have a day game here. We want to do good stuff," Tom Latham said.

Coming to the match, India put New Zealand to bat first. Men in Blue was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay.

But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game.

However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

In chase of 274 runs, India started off well with a 71-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma (46 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (26 in 31 balls, with five fours).

India did lose Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27) and Suryakumar Yadav, but Virat Kohli (95* in 104 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (39* in 44 balls, three fours and a six) guided India to a four-wicket win with two overs to spare.

Lockie Ferguson (2/63) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner got a wicket each.

Shami was the 'Player of the Match' for his sensational five-wicket haul.

