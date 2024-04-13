Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 13 : Following his side's three-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Punjab Kings (PBKS) stand-in skipper Sam Curran admitted that though his side did not do well with the bat in the game, they have adapted well to the new home stadium in Mullanpur, as reflected by the close games they have had on the venue.

PBKS's IPL campaign received yet another jolt as they suffered a three-wicket loss to RR at Mullanpur, sending the Men in Pink to the top of the points tally with five wins and a loss. PBKS are at eighth after the close match with two wins and four losses under their belt. Curran captained PBKS in place of an injured Shikhar Dhawan. PBKS's home venue this season is the Mullanpur Stadium, instead of PCA Stadium in Mohali.

"The wicket was slightly slow, but we didn't start well with the bat and didn't finish well in the end. It was a good effort from the lower order, getting (close) to 150 was excellent, the bowling was good, we kept them down, unfortunately another close loss. We stuck to our plans, bowled and fielded well, but I am confident we will bounce back in the next game. Three games is a hard way to fully work out the conditions (at the new venue), but we have adapted well, we won the first match and lost two matches by close margins (by 2 runs and 3 wickets), it is hard to take, but the boys will be lifted by how well we have played in the last couple of games," Sam said.

PBKS were put to bat. None of the batters could score big as knocks from Ashutosh Sharma (31 in 16 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (29 in 24 balls, with a four and two sixes) helped the team reach 147/8 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/34) and Avesh Khan (2/23) were the pick of the bowlers for RR.

In the run-chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (39 in 28 balls, with four boundaries) had a 56-run stand with Tanush Kotian (24 in 31 balls, with three fours). After that, RR lost some quick wickets. But a quick cameo from Shimron Hetmyer (27* in 10 balls, with a four and three sixes) helped the side chase down the target with a ball to go.

Kagiso Rabada (2/18) and Sam Curran (2/25) were the top bowlers for PBKS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor