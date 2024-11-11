"We don't control wickets, ready for any...": Gautam Gambhir confident ahead of BGT Down Under

New Delhi [India], November 11 : Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Indian Cricket team's head coach Gautam Gambhir exuded confidence in his team's readiness to face any conditions that come their way.

"We don't control the wickets, we are ready for any kind of wicket. It's their wish whatever they want to give, we are ready for any kind of condition and our bases are covered," Gambhir stated.

"If we play cricket to our best potential, then we can beat them," Gambhir added.

Gambhir emphasized that the team is prepared for whatever pitch conditions they encounter in Australia. His comments reflect a focus on adaptability and confidence in the team's comprehensive preparation.

"The first and foremost challenge is obviously the conditions. Because when you play back home in India, as compared to when you play in Australia, obviously the conditions are completely different," Gambhir explained.

He highlighted the importance of preparation and the wealth of experience within the Indian squad, which could prove vital in acclimatizing to the Australian conditions.

"I think 10 days, if we can get good, proper preparation before the start of the series, I think we're going to be in really good shape. We've got a lot of experienced players who've been to Australia a lot many times. So their experience will come in handy for the young players as well," he said.

With just days left before the series begins, Gambhir emphasized the significance of the next 10 days of preparation.

"I'm sure I think these 10 days are going to be very crucial. Come the 22nd morning, I think we should be absolutely ready and ready to fire from ball one," the head coach added.

The head coach's comments set the tone for the upcoming series, with the Indian team focusing on acclimatizing to Australian conditions and building momentum before the first ball is bowled.

Following India's shambolic fall against New Zealand on home turf, the road to the WTC final has become a tricky affair.

With a 3-0 series whitewash, India needs to win the series by 4-0 to punch their ticket to feature in London for the WTC final for the third successive time.

After the conclusion series opener in Perth, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

