Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 : India's Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, provided an update on star seamer Mohammed Shami's injury on Tuesday, ahead of the Test series against New Zealand, set to begin on Thursday in Bengaluru. The skipper expressed uncertainty about Shami's fitness for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Rohit emphasized the team's cautious approach, stating they do not want an unfit Shami to participate in the Test series due to swelling in his knees that has hampered his recovery.

Shami has been sidelined since the ODI World Cup 2023, where he suffered an ankle injury.

Rohit explained, "To be honest, it is difficult to make a call on him for the Australia series. He had a setback with swelling in his knees, which delayed his recovery. He is currently at the NCA with doctors and physios. We don't want to bring an undercooked Shami to Australia. We are keeping our fingers crossed."

The captain highlighted the importance of Shami's full recovery before returning to international cricket.

"He was in the process of getting fit, getting close to 100 per cent, he had swelling in his knee, that put him back a little bit in his recovery. So, he had to start again. Right now, he's at NCA, he's working with the physios and the doctors at NCA," Rohit added.

Rohit reiterated the team management's priority for Shami to be completely fit before rejoining the national team.

"We want him to be 100 per cent fit. Bringing an undercooked Shami to Australia would not be the right decision for us. It is quite tough for a fast bowler, having missed so much of cricket, and then suddenly to come out and be at his best, it is not ideal," Rohit added.

"We want to give him enough time to recover .... The physios, the trainers, the doctors have set a roadmap for him," the captain added.

Shami is expected to play a couple of practice games before making his international return.

Rohit concluded, "We will assess his progress after the New Zealand series and then decide at what stage of the Australia series he will be fit."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor