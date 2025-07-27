"We expected to get a few more wickets after the first over": Trescothick as India fights back on Day 4

Manchester [UK], July 27 : England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick admitted that the team was left frustrated after failing to capitalise on a dream start in India's second innings, as Shubman Gill and KL Rahul batted through two full sessions without giving away a wicket.

Speaking at the post-day press conference on Saturday, Trescothick said the team had expected to pick up a few more wickets after the way they began the day.

"Yeah, it was very frustrating," he said.

"We expected to get a few more wickets after the first over of the day. Well, the third innings that I thought we...you know, with the ball nipping around, you felt like it was going to do a bit more," he added.

England had India on the mat early in the innings, picking up two wickets for no runs in the very first over but what followed was a determined and patient fightback from Indian captain Shubman Gill and senior opener KL Rahul, who added an unbroken 174-run stand to completely shift the momentum.

Trescothick credited the Indian pair for their composure and game awareness, especially in trying to take the sting out of the English bowling attack.

"I thought they batted really well. They stuck at it, they were quite positive to start with, trying to get the ball a little bit softer," he added.

"Once it gets to 25, 30 overs old, it becomes a bit more of a challenge but we still felt like we could have picked a couple up," he noted.

England did create a half-chance, a catch dropped by Liam Dawson at backward point off Brydon Carse but apart from that, opportunities were hard to come by as the Indian batters remained disciplined.

"Obviously, we had one opportunity, but a bit of work to do tomorrow," Trescothick admitted.

India will resume Day 5 in Manchester on Sunday, with Gill unbeaten on 78 and Rahul on 87. The hosts, meanwhile, will be hoping for early breakthroughs and a bit more help from the pitch and perhaps from their skipper Ben Stokes, whose fitness remains under watch.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor