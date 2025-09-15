"We gave them a proper reply": Indian skipper Suryakumar on no handshakes with Pakistan post-win

Dubai [UAE], September 15 : Following his side's win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav spoke on not shaking hands with the opposition following the game, saying that the team "gave them a proper reply".

Skipper Suryakumar's knock of 47* and economical spells from spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were the major highlights as India continued their dominant run in T20Is with a seven-wicket win over Pakistan at Dubai on Sunday.

On being asked about not shaking hands with the Pakistan team following the match, Suryakumar said, "Our government and BCCI were aligned. When we came here, we took a call. We were here to just play the game. We gave them a proper reply."

The Indian skipper was also asked on the trolling and backlash Team India received for going ahead with the match despite the Pahalgam terror attacks in April and Indian Armed Forces' consequent Operation Sindoor following it, saying that the team had decided to cut down on the outside noise.

"We had shut down 70 to 80 per cent outside noise. Our players and support staff had talked about cutting down as much outside noise as possible. So that we could execute our plans well. I do not know what is happening outside and players keep me away from it, and other players and support staff try to stay away from that. Only then you can plan and execute with a clear mind and crowd supports us well," he said.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first and were reduced to 6/2. A 39-run stand between Sahibzada Farhan (40 in 44 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (17 in 15 balls, with three fours) stabilised the innings a bit, but India reduced Pakistan to 97/8. A late blitz from Shaheen Shah Afridi (33* in 16 balls, with four sixes) took them to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Axar Patel (2/18) and Bumrah (2/28) getting two wickets. Hardik got one wicket.

During the run-chase, India lost two wickets within the powerplay, with Abhishek Sharma's fine cameo of 31 (in 13 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) giving India a solid headstart. Later, a 56-run stand between Suryakumar (47* in 37 balls, with five fours and a six) and Tilak Varma (31 in 31 balls, with two fours) brought back some stability. It was Suryakumar who did the majority of the striking later, sticking around with Shivam Dube (10*) tlll the end and taking India to a win with seven wickets and 25 balls left.

Kuldeep Yadav won the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell. Now, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two matches.

