"We get less credit for winning against smaller teams": Bangladesh quick Taskin on fans criticism

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 9 : Bangladesh quick Taskin Ahmed hit back at the criticism from some sections of fans even after they secured the ongoing five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Bangladesh have dominated Zimbabwe in all facets of their game with a strong set of performances. They clinched the series with a 9-run win in the third T20I in Chittagong on Tuesday. But some sections of fans didn't celebrate the victory and dismissed their success by stating that it came against a lower-ranked side.

Taskin talked about the recent criticism from the fans and stated that the team will focus on claiming success in the remaining two games as they prepare to gear up for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will kick off on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

"Our goals are World Cup-oriented but we don't control what conditions we play in or against which opposition we play. We have to give our best in all conditions. If we can get into the World Cup with five or ten per cent improvement, we can then start well in that tournament. There's a lot of talk about Zimbabwe as an opponent but if we lose against them, there will be a lot of other talk," Taskin said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"We get less credit for winning against smaller teams. If we lose, they will mock us. Unfortunately, we have to hear a lot of things. When we get out to play, our only goal is to give our best. We want to win the last two games. We have different individual roles, which we try to execute. Results vary but we also want to use these two matches to try out some of our new skills," he added.

Taskin has been one of the standout players for Bangladesh in the first three matches. He is the second-highest wicket-taker with six wickets at an average of 8.83 with a mere economy of 4.41.

While talking about his performance, Taskin stated that his rhythm feels better than it did in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in January and the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

"I was quite sore in the [2023] World Cup. I had to do two-and-a-half months of rehab after which I started with the BPL this year. I struggled with my rhythm in that tournament but it improved in the Sri Lanka series. Rhythm is a factor for fast bowlers. It is improving for me. I am working hard. The team will expect me to bowl at a high pace. I am bowling well, but I hope it gets better soon," Taskin added.

As Bangladesh continue to prepare for the marquee event they will face Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I on Friday at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor