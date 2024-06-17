"We had good patches of cricket...": Netherlands skipper Edwards after loss to SL in T20 WC

Castries [Saint Lucia], June 17 : After his side's 83-run loss to Sri Lanka, Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said that the team missed the mark in middle overs during the game and in their campaign, delivered patches of some good cricket.

Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign concluded with a commanding 83-run victory over the Netherlands at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Sunday (local time).

Speaking after the game in a post-match presentation, Edwards said, "The wicket was a little bit better than what we have been playing on. The margins of error were smaller. We missed the mark throughout those middle overs. We just did not execute. The shorter side of the ground, and the wind going that way play a part. We were slow to react to that. We have to be better at that."

"We had good patches throughout the tournament. You just cannot afford that against good-quality sides. You are out here to win the game. We cannot fall too far behind as they have got good death bowlers. Will obviously sit down and reflect after the tournament. There is plenty to work on," he added.

Coming to the match, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first. Knocks from Kusal Mendis (46 in 29 balls, with five fours), Charith Asalanka (46 in 21 balls, with a four and five sixes), Dhananjaya de Silva (34 in 26 balls, with three fours and a six) and Angelo Matthews (30* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) took Sri Lanka to 201/6 in their 20 overs.

Logan van Beek (2/45) was the top wicket-taker for the Netherlands.

In the run-chase of 202 runs, Netherlands started off with a fine opening stand of 45 runs between Michael Levitt (31 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Max O Dow'd (11 in eight balls, with a six) but then started to lose wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Scott Edwards (31 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) tried to give a fight, but he did not get enough support. The Netherlands was skittled out for 118 runs in 16.4 overs.

Nuwan Thushara (3/24) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka. Matheesha Pathirana (2/12) and

Hasaranga (2/25) also dropped top spells with the ball.

Asalanka took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Sri Lanka has finished third in Group D with a win, two losses and a no result. They have three points in total. Netherlands has won one and lost three and bow out of the tournament along with SL with just two points. South Africa (eight points) and Bangladesh (six points) move to Super Eights from this group.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor