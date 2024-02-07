"We had great preparation": Tim Southee after winning first Test against South Africa

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], February 7 : New Zealand skipper Tim Southee appreciated the team's all-round performance during the recently concluded first Test of the two-match Test series at Bay Oval.

"On a good surface, the batters set it up and the bowlers picked up 20 wickets. Very pleasing. We had great preparation. They compete. They are a proud nation. When you come to the Mount, it does offer that little bit more later in the Test," Southee opined after the match.

The 35-year-old stated that the team performed better than South Africa in the second innings.

"Pleasing to see Mitch Santner coming back into the team. We got better as the Test went on. As a group, we were a bit better in the second innings. We would enjoy this one. A lot of focus will shift back to the next Test," the experienced bowler added.

South Africa skipper Neil Brand also shared his thoughts after his team suffered loss in the first game.

"Very deflating. Felt we were in the game. Outplayed by a very good New Zealand team. Our patience was tested on this wicket. Back to the drawing board and hope we can compete better. Disappointing to lose a wicket after a lunch break or drinks. The dressing room is hurting a lot. Massive honour picking up 6 wickets," Brand said.

The first clash between the experienced side and the raw talent, saw the experienced side pass with flying colours on Day 4.

After Kane Williamson's twin centuries and Ravindra's double ton gave New Zealand a commanding position and pacer Kyle Jamieson backed by spinner Mitchell Santner allowed the hosts to clinch a dominant victory.

With overcast conditions hovering over the beautiful Bay Oval, Jamieson set the tone of the final session by striking twice after lunch and removed David Bedingham (87) and Keegan Petersen (16).

South Africa in their quest to chase down 529, collapsed on 247 with Santner picking up the final wicket Dane Paterson.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor