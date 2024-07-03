"We have all learnt so much from him": Suryakumar Yadav on India talisman batter Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav heaped praise on Virat Kohli and said that the Men in Blue players have learnt many things from the 35-year-old.

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday. Kohli announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game after winning the prestigious trophy.

After managing just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, Kohli stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 128.81. Kohli ended the edition with 151 runs in eight innings at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 112.68, with one fifty.

India skipper Rohit Sharma also retired from T20I cricket after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados.

Speaking to Revsportz, Suryakumar showered praise on Kohli and called him a 'phenomenon' cricketer.

He added that when Team India was suffering that's when Kohli came to the rescue of Men in Blue. The 33-year-old further added that he will miss both Rohit Sharma and Kohli in the dressing room.

"He is a phenomenon. We have all learned so much from him. When the chips are down that's when he brings out the best in him. Even when he doesn't score, you should just see him in the field. He is a livewire. He wants to save every run, take every catch and his energy is just infectious. That's the best thing about Virat Kohli you know. When I think that I won't see them both play this format, I have to say I am getting emotional. I will miss them both in the dressing room," Suryakumar told Revsportz.

In 35 T20 World Cup matches, Kohli has scored 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of 128.81, with 15 half-centuries. His best score is 89*. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

In 125 T20I matches, Kohli scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He scored a century and 38 fifties and a best score of 122*. He ended the format as the second-highest run-getter of all time.

Recapping the final match of the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor