"We have balanced squad": Captain Mandhana ahead of India's clash against Ireland

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 9 : Ahead of her side's clash against Ireland in the first ODI match of the series, India Women skipper Smriti Mandhana on Thursday said that the Women in Blue have a "balanced squad".

India and Ireland will square off in a three-ODI series, scheduled to take place on January 10, January 12, and January 15 in Rajkot.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Mandhana said that young players will get opportunities in the squad for the first match of the series. The skipper also refused to reveal the Playing Eleven for tomorrow's game.

"Tomorrow, whoever gets that opportunity, takes it. [So that] We have more match winners for India. It is an opportunity for two of the other young girls. I wouldn't reveal a lot about [playing] eleven. But, whoever will get the opportunity, I am sure they will try and grab it with both their hands. Playing for your country is always a moment of pride. I am sure that all the girls take pride in it," Mandhana was quoted by ICC as saying.

She added that the Women in Blue wants to go out on the field with a positive mindset.

"Shafali has got a lot of runs in domestic, so she is definitely in the scheme of things. I am really happy that she went back and got those runs. As a team, we do not have to think what is not there, because we want to go out there and have the positive mindset that we have a really balanced squad," she added.

Mandhana sets the tone ahead of the game and said that the main motive will be to play "good cricket" against Ireland in the first match of the series.

"The girls who have come in as well are really, really good. As I said, we will not think about what is not there or what is happening. I think the only thing is that we have to go out there and play good cricket tomorrow."

India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare.

