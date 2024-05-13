"We have become more attacking": Yash Dayal behind RCB's IPL turnaround, run of wins

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 : After a fifth consecutive win which not only put Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in contention for an IPL 2024 playoff berth but also moved them up to fifth place on the points table, RCB's pacer Yash Dayal said the team's remarkable turnaround has been fueled by a positive team environment and attacking game.

RCB are narrowly ahead of Delhi Capitals (DC), who have the same points as RCB but a worse net run rate. Just a month ago, RCB's postseason aspirations were grim, with only one win in eight games. However, they have shown great tenacity, dramatically changing their fortunes with a winning run.

RCB entered the game knowing that a loss would put them out of the competition. They even lost captain Faf du Plessis and star batter Virat Kohli cheaply after being put to bat first. Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar, however, put up an 88-run counter-attack for the third wicket. In the end, they finished with 187 for 9.

Dayal revealed a strong sense of team unity is a key factor for their team's dramatic turnaround in the ongoing IPL.

"There has been a positive change. Even when we were losing, no one was pointing anyone's name out. This supportive atmosphere, coupled with a newfound aggressive approach, seems to be the winning formula for RCB," Dayal said in a post-match press conference.

RCB seized control of the chase, reducing Capitals to 30 for 4 in four overs. Left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh removed David Warner in the opening over before Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal took over with difficult lines and lengths. Lockie Ferguson's 2 for 23 helped them keep the score under control in the middle overs to guide RCB to a 47-run victory.

Talking about his bowling, Dayal said, "Credit for this goes to our coaches. Whenever I start bowling, my is just to remove the batter in front of me so that I can save some runs. So this is a very positive sign for the team."

Coming to the match, DC opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Knocks from Patidar (52 in 32 balls, with five fours and three sixes), Will Jacks (41 in 29 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Cameron Green (32* in 24 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Virat Kohli (27* in 13 balls, with a four and three sixes) took RCB to 187/9 in their 20 overs.

In the run-chase of 188 runs, Delhi was restricted to 30/4 at one point. A partnership of 56 runs between Shai Hope (29 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and Axar Patel helped DC back in the game. Stand-in captain, Axar scored his second half-century of the season, making 57 in 39 balls, with five fours and three sixes to keep his side alive. However, RCB bowlers kept the run flow in control and bundled out DC for 140 runs in 19.1 overs, winning by 47 runs.

RCB are now on 12 points, with a chance to get to 14 when they lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday.

