"We have good, strong base to work with": Dinesh Karthik on current pool of India wicketkeepers

By Vipul Kashyap

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 26 : Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik has expressed optimism about the current pool of wicketkeepers and feels that the plethora of players to pick from is a sign of a "healthy" Indian cricket team.

In a talented pool of players, India boasts young and experienced wicketkeepers featuring Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, and currently out of favour Ishan Kishan.

The stiff and healthy competition has allowed India to experiment with their combination and nurture players. Karthik looks at the strong base as a healthy sign for Indian cricket.

"It is always good competition, and that is good for Indian cricket. We have a good, strong base to work with plenty of players, and that is a good sign of a healthy cricket team," Karthik, who is leading the Southern Super Stars, in Legends League Cricket (LLC) told ANI.

Jurel and Pant are a part of India's squad for the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh. Pant's return to the India Test set-up for the first time since his life-threatening accident in December 2022 has made Jurel work hard to earn a spot in the playing XI.

Pant marked his return with a sensational performance during the opening Test in Chennai. He played a stupendous 109-run knock in the second innings.

While Kishan and Samson scored a century each in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy, showcasing their hunger to return to the Indian set-up.

Karthik has started a new phase in his career after writing the final chapter of his impressive career in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 39-year-old, who has been a part of the cash-rich league since its inception, played his final season as a player earlier this year.

Featuring as one of the most experienced players for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Karthik garnered 326 runs in 15 matches in the 2024 season at a strike rate of 187.36.

After the conclusion of the tournament, Karthik was appointed as the franchise's new batting coach and team mentor. He is also set to become the first Indian player to play in the SA 20 League after Paarl Royals acquired his services for the third season.

Karthik is enjoying the new phase of his life and said, "It has been good. God has been kind to me, so I am enjoying whatever I am doing right now."

Currently, Karthik is showing his flamboyant batting style in the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC). He is among some of the top players to feature in the tournament.

Karthik is thrilled to see the competitiveness in the league and said, "It is very nice. It is good to see players playing competitively, which is always nice; it is such a competitive atmosphere, and that is great to see."

The 39-year-old represented the country in 180 games across three formats in which he scored 3463 runs with a lone Test hundred and 17 half-centuries.

Karthik also had 172 dismissals to his credit, most of them behind the stumps and a few in the outfield. Karthik finished his IPL career with 4,842 runs in 257 matches (joint second-most with Rohit Sharma), studded with 22 fifties.

