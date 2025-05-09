"We have made mistakes, but playoffs still possible": Mayank Yadav hopeful as LSG eye final push

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9 : Despite sitting in a tough position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Mayank Yadav remains optimistic about the team's chances of making it to the playoffs.

LSG currently find themselves in seventh place with 10 points from 11 matches, having secured five wins and suffered six losses so far. With only three games remaining in the league stage, every match is now a virtual knockout for the Rishabh Pant-led side.

Mayank Yadav, one of the emerging fast-bowling talents, admitted that the team has faltered in certain areas particularly in assessing pitch conditions.

"We have been a little late in assessing the grounds and the wickets. We have made mistakes there, I'll accept that," said Yadav in the pre-match press conference against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as per quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

However, the seamer is not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

"But we have three matches and if we win that, there might be a chance we can make the playoffs," he added, exuding belief in LSG's ability to bounce back in the closing stages.

LSG are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans (GT), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their remaining fixtures a challenging but not impossible run.

With the IPL 2025 league table tightly packed and playoff spots still up for grabs, LSG will be aiming to produce their best cricket when it matters most.

In their last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Abdul Samad and Badoni put up a fight as they put up an 81-run stand, as Lucknow Super Giants suffered a 37-run loss to Punjab Kings by 37 runs due to a top-order failure.

With this win, PBKS is in the second spot with seven wins, three losses, and one no result, giving them 15 points. LSG is in seventh spot, with five wins and six losses, giving them 10 points.LSG won the toss and opted to bat first.

A quick cameo of 30 in 14 balls (one four and four sixes) by Josh Inglis and 78-run third wicket stand between Prabhsimran and skipper Shreyas Iyer (45 in 25 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a 54-run fifth wicket stand between Prabhsimran and Shashank Singh (33* in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took PBKS to 236/5 in their 20 overs.

Akash Singh (2/30) and Digvesh Rathi (2/46) were the top wicket-takers for LSG.

During the run-chase, LSG sank to 73/5, but an 81-run stand between Ayush Badoni (74 in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Abdul Samad (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four sixes) helped LSG fight back, but they were restricted to 199/7 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh delivered a brilliant four-over spell, giving 16 runs and taking three wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai took 2/33 in his four overs. Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal took one wicket each.

