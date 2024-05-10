"We have spoken to ICC about it": Jay Shah on possibility of new venue for WTC Final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah indicated that the BCCI has spoken with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to decide the new venues for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Shah acknowledged that it would be difficult to locate a different time slot or another location that could hold the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, but he also mentioned that the BCCI had discussed potential new locations with the ICC.

India lost the first two finals, which were held in England. While the third WTC Final will be played in June 2025 the last two WTC Finals were held in England.

"We have spoken to the ICC about it. They will consider changing the venue," Shah said during a media interaction at the BCCI headquarters as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

India claimed the top spot in WTC rankings with 74 points and 68.52 per cent. While Australia continue to breathe down India's neck as they tightly hold onto the second spot with 90 points in 12 matches and a point percentage of 62.50.

The Asian side will look to bolster their position in the WTC standings as they still have two home series in the ongoing cycle.

So far, India has advanced to the WTC Finals two times. In 2021, New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets while in 2023, the strong Australia handed India their second finals setback at the Oval.

Rohit Sharma's India leads the latest World Test Championship (WTC) standings. This followed an easy 4-1 home win against England earlier in January. On the other hand, Australia is ranked second in the standings.

