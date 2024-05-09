"We have to keep faith": Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy backs Litton Das to rediscover swing

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 9 : Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy backed seasoned player Litton Das to rediscover his swing before the T20 World Cup next month and said he just needs one game to change the scenario.

In the first three games of Bangladesh's current T20I series against Zimbabwe, Das only managed 36 runs, and in his last ten T20 appearances for his nation, he has not scored more than 50 runs.

Das is anticipated to be one of the first players chosen due to his strong record against the white ball and the fact that he was their second-leading run scorer in the most recent competition in Australia in 2022, even though Bangladesh has not yet announced their 15-man squad for this year's T20 World Cup.

Hridoy anticipates that Das will improve in the next two games Bangladesh plays against Zimbabwe and use that form, if selected, in the USA and the West Indies for the T20 World Cup next month.

"Look no one willingly plays badly. Litton and other top-order batters are trying to give their best. A good player will not always play well. In the recent past there have been lots of talks regarding Litton bhai's strike rate but if you check you will find his strike rate is still among the top three in Bangladesh," Hridoy said as quoted by ICC.

"No matter whether you are the best batter in the world, you will not play well in all the matches or series. I am hoping those who are not among runs will get back to runs soon. In one game if he does good, he will make a comeback and he can change the scenario in a big game. We have to keep the faith and it will not help if we lose the faith."

At the ninth T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, Bangladesh was drawn into Group D. The Asian team's first matchup is against Sri Lanka, and they will also play South Africa, the Netherlands, and Nepal as five teams compete for two spots in the Super 8s round of the competition.

Hridoy is happy with his team's preparation for the competition next month and believes they will be well-prepared for it after their three-game series against the USA and their last two home games against Zimbabwe before the T20 World Cup kicks off.

"I think the preparation is going in the right manner. I don't think the games (against Zimbabwe) are very easy. They are also a good team and they also have some good players and every international team is difficult and there is a huge difference between international and domestic cricket so I feel we are having good preparation and we have areas to improve and that remains the case in every game so the more we improve the better," Hridoy added.

