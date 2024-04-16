"We have to keep getting better": RCB's Mo Bobat on poor IPL performance

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 : With his side's 25-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Hyderabad (SRH) Director of Cricket Mo Bobat has said they have to keep getting better in the tournament.

The Bengaluru-based franchise has played seven matches in the tournament and conceded six defeats. RCB's only win in the IPL 2024 came against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). They hold the bottom spot in the standings with just two points.

In a video shared on RCB's official social media handle, Bobat said that they are halfway into the tournament and not in a position they wanted to be in.

"We're at halfway mark and not in a position where we want to be, we will look at every game as a knock out game. But the challenge is on us. We have to keep getting better. It's such a shame to get as close as we did and not get over the line," Bobat said in the video.

https://x.com/RCBTweets/status/1780121983952560457

After SRH were put to bat, Travis Head (102) and Heinrich Klaasen's (67) blitz powered the visitors to 287/3.

In reply, Kohli (42) and du Plessis (62) provided the hosts with the ideal start but fall of wickets impeded their chase. Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat yet again with a sensational knock of 83 but it wasn't enough to take his team across the finish line as RCB suffered a 25-run defeat.

RCB will travel to Eden Gardens to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor