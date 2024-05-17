"We have to play for our pride": MI's Naman Dhir ahead of facing LSG in IPL 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : Ahead of his side's clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Naman Dhir said they have to play for their pride.

The Mumbai-based franchise stands at the bottom of the IPL 2024 standings with eight points. Hardik Pandya's side displayed a sloppy performance in the 17th season of the tournament and won just four games after playing 13 matches.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Naman Dhir said they want to end the season on high by winning the match against the Lucknow-based franchise.

"We have to play for our pride. We want to end the season on a high. We want to win the match," Naman Dhir said.

He added that failures taught them better than the innings where they played well. He further pointed out that failure taught him how to stay calm in a situation.

"I think failures taught us better than the innings we played well. I have learnt a lot from failures. How to stay calm in a situation. I have learnt a lot from failures and will implement it in the future," he added.

Naman Dhir said the MI will learn from this season and will perform better in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

"It was a mixed season in batting and bowling. Our batting was good in some matches, and in some, our bowling was good. So, it was like that. Still, we have put in a lot of effort. We will learn from here, and the next season will be even better," he added.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock (Wk), KL Rahul (C), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Prerak Mankad, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan (Wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka.

